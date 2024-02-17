Derby ‘doing everything’ to complete Dwight Gayle signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derby ‘doing everything’ to complete Dwight Gayle signing

By Press Association
Dwight Gayle is closing in on a new club (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Derby head coach Paul Warne revealed he is closing in on a deal for Dwight Gayle after his team beat Stevenage 1-0 to boost their automatic promotion hopes in League One.

Warne is hoping to sign the 34-year-old former Newcastle striker, with top scorer James Collins set to miss most of the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Derby had no recognised striker to call on and it showed as they struggled to create chances against a well-organised side.

They did not manage a shot at goal until the 68th minute and had to wait until the 90th for Louie Sibley’s winner.

Warne admits he is trying to bring in Gayle with Collins facing a lengthy spell out after damaging knee ligaments in the midweek win at Exeter.

The Derby boss said: “He’s going to be out for months. No one trains better than James and he’ll give himself the best chance to get back before the end of the season but we won’t see him at least before mid-April I wouldn’t have thought.

“So we are trying to get an out-of-contract striker in, I’ve got a list of two names and I’ve gone for my first one. We’ve done all the paperwork and the EFL are working with us to make it happen.

“It is Dwight Gayle, he’s a free agent, he’s got another couple of League One clubs chasing him and we are doing everything we can to get him in the building.”

Derby’s win, coupled with Bolton’s draw with lowly Charlton, moved the Rams three points clear in the battle for second.

On the game, Warne added: “I’m really proud of the lads, I knew it was going to be a roll-your-sleeves-up type of performance. To win games consistently takes real heart and the dressing room definitely have that.”

Stevenage’s winless run reached four matches as they slipped three points adrift of the top six.

Manager Steve Evans, who this week signed a new deal with the club, said: “It’s hard to take. I think a draw would have been the right result. There were very limited chances in both boxes.

“We should have had a clear penalty in the first half for handball and then the goal comes from Aaron Pressley losing his shape defensively. He’s an attacker but we have a plan. He switches off and two passes later it’s in the net.

“I thought we had a good shape, for long periods we were the better team, but if you switch off in the first minute or the last you concede.”