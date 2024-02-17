Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St Germain starting line-up at Nantes By Press Association February 17 2024, 7:49pm February 17 2024, 7:49pm Share Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St Germain starting line-up at Nantes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4898292/kylian-mbappe-left-out-of-paris-st-germain-starting-line-up-at-nantes/ Copy Link Kylian Mbappe was left on the bench in his first game since informing Paris St Germain of his intention to leave this summer (Thibault Camus/AP) Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris St Germain’s starting line-up for Saturday night’s Ligue 1 fixture at Nantes. Mbappe told the French club on Friday of his intention to leave them at the end of the season when his contract expires. There has been mounting speculation that the 25-year-old will join Real Madrid in the summer. Our starting lineup for tonight. 🔴🔵#FCNPSG I #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/fT0QH2iKBP— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 17, 2024 Mbappe, who started and scored in PSG’s 2-0 win against Real Sociedad in Wednesday night’s Champions League last-16 tie, was in dispute with his club over his contract last summer. The France forward refused to sign a one-year extension clause and was subsequently exiled from the first-team squad, and left out of their pre-season tour to Asia.