Football rumours: Liverpool interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

What the papers say

Liverpool have identified Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as a transfer target this summer, the Telegraph reports. Manchester United are also interested in the 23-year-old.

In an effort to replace Kylian Mbappe, the i says Paris St Germain are interested in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett, PA)

Social media round-up

Arsenal have reportedly ‘opened talks’ with Juventus star Adrien Rabiot! 🇫🇷💫 Manchester United, Liverpool and other PL sides have been linked with the midfielder… 🔴 #AFC https://t.co/xW5yGdfozH — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 20, 2024

Kylian Mbappe takes massive £8.5m pay cut to join Real Madrid 🤯 ✍️ @PeteJenson https://t.co/c2vSdlewvC — Mail Sport (@MailSport) February 20, 2024

Players to watch

Harry Kane: Football Transfers says Manchester United could once again try and lure the Bayern Munich striker and England captain to the club.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (Martin Rickett, PA)

Gleison Bremer: Manchester United are also interested in the 26-year-old defender, currently at Juventus, who has been valued at £59.8million, Italian outlet Calciomercato says.