Home Sport

Gillingham move into play-off places after beating Wrexham

By Press Association
Timothee Dieng (Mike Egerton/PA)
Timothee Dieng (Mike Egerton/PA)

Timothee Dieng catapulted Gillingham into the Sky Bet League Two play-off spots after beating high-flyers Wrexham 1-0 at Priestfield.

A second-half goal from Dieng ensured the Gills move up into seventh, while the visitors fell to fourth place.

Wrexham dominated the opening 25 minutes as Jacob Mendy struck from range but was denied by Glenn Morris, who replaced the injured Jake Turner.

The visitors searched for an opener, but Steven Fletcher wasted a pinpoint cross from Andy Cannon.

As half-time approached the Gills took charge when Ethan Coleman’s shot from range was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

And after many attempts, Conor Masterson connected with Max Clark’s free-kick at the far post, firing it into Dieng who tapped it home in the 55th minute.

Ashley Nadesan almost doubled the lead after Oli Hawkins’ set-up from a counter, but his shot drifted wide.

The Red Dragons came closest to netting when Fletcher struck an acrobatic effort but was denied by Morris’ goal line clearance.