It was an excellent performance – Kieran McKenna delighted with Ipswich victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It was an excellent performance – Kieran McKenna delighted with Ipswich victory

By Press Association
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was delighted with his side’s performance against Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was delighted with his side’s performance against Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said his side were “excellent” in their 3-1 victory over Birmingham.

Conor Chaplin opened the scoring for the Tractor Boys, but Birmingham equalised in the closing minutes of the first half through Jordan James.

Jeremy Sarmiento put the Town back ahead before Omari Hutchinson wrapped up the three points late on.

The result drew Ipswich level on points with second-placed Leeds, but have an inferior goal difference after the Yorkshire outfit defeated table-toppers Leicester on Friday evening.

The visitors, without manager Tony Mowbray due to medical treatment and who was a key member of the Town’s promotion winning campaign in 1999-00 campaign, fell down three places to 18th spot.

McKenna said: “I thought it was a really good performance and I enjoyed it, and I was pleased with all aspects of it.

“We were really good off the ball, aggressive against a good footballing team, and didn’t really give them any confidence to grow in the game.

“We attacked well, had a threat throughout the game, but found control in the right moments and appropriately patient in the second half.

“It was an excellent performance and a really good day.

“I thought we started the game excellently and we didn’t let up too much in the first half.

“Of course Wes (Burns) going off – that’s something you have to respond to – and then Omari (Hutchinson) comes on and does great and I thought it was a really good start to the game.

“I thought that it was another good performance. We caused a change in their shape they went with, they tried to break the flow and I felt like the goal was coming.

“We knew we had players on the bench who could impact, but even the players on the pitch at that time I shared their belief that if we kept doing the right things the goal would come.”

Assistant manager Mark Venus, who is in charge in Mowbray’s absence, admitted it was a “tough afternoon” for his side.

He said: “It was a tough afternoon to a point. We got a slow start and then got back in the game and I thought for the second half for a period we sort of contained them without really threatening, but we didn’t have enough moments from our team.

“We put a lot of work in to contain Ipswich, but there was not enough of those moments.”

The former Ipswich defender added: “I think they (Ipswich) have to be given a bit of credit on the day, I think they played really well. They were on the front foot, they had a lot of purpose, they have a big pot at the end of the season if they can achieve it and they have taken three teams right to the wire.

“We have to maintain our league position and league status this season and that is the aim and that is the aim for the next 13 games. We have to pick the points up, which we need to get to that point.”