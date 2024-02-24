It’s got to be better – Graham Coughlan criticises ‘sloppy’ Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It’s got to be better – Graham Coughlan criticises ‘sloppy’ Newport

By Press Association
Newport manager Graham Coughlan (Nick Potts/PA)
Newport manager Graham Coughlan (Nick Potts/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan warned his side they must improve after branding their performance “really poor” as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at MK Dons.

County conceded three first-half goals at Stadium MK to Dan Kemp, Jack Payne and Alex Gilbey as they slipped to 16th in the League Two table.

Seventh-placed Gillingham are only five points better off, but this defeat was a blow to Newport’s play-off hopes.

Coughlan said: “We didn’t compete. They were better with the ball. We were sloppy and just didn’t come out of the traps.

“It was chalk and cheese to the Walsall game two weeks ago (which Newport won 3-0) when we got off to a flyer.

“Today we were up against it. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. Some of the performances just weren’t good enough.

“It’s got to be better. At the end of the day, they may have a little bit of credit with me, the fans and the club, but I can’t have too much more of that. That was really poor today.”

By contrast MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson could not give his team enough praise as they registered their third win in the five matches.

In control of the fixture from start to finish, the Dons are now within three points of Crewe and the automatic promotion places.

Williamson said: “I could go through the whole team and even the lads that came off the bench made an impact, which you want.

“Everything we did out of possession really gave us that platform to be that good in possession and I said to the boys that’s what we’re going to focus on now.

“I feel as though we’re starting to understand the concept and the structure of how we want to play.

“The lads ran their socks off and left everything out there. So I can’t be any more complimentary. It was a privilege to watch it.”