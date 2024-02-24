Stephen Clemence confident Gillingham can remain in play-off places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Clemence confident Gillingham can remain in play-off places

By Press Association
Stephen Clemence believes Gillingham can stay in the play-off places (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Stephen Clemence believes Gillingham can stay in the play-off places (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Stephen Clemence is confident Gillingham can remain in the play-off spots following a 1-0 home win against Wrexham.

Tim Dieng’s second-half tap-in lifted the hosts into seventh as they concluded an unbeaten week with two clean sheets.

Clemence said: “We showed this week that we can go toe-to-toe with any team in the division and I believe this group can beat anyone.

“We won’t always get it right, but we’ve had tough games recently and if we perform the same way we did today consistently then we will do well.

“When I go to bed at night after we play I tend to sleep well because I know that the boys are going to turn up and have a go like they did today.

“Of course we can remain in the play-off spots, but we know there will be bumps in the road and there’s still lots of points to play for. We’re just going to focus on the next game.”

Clemence went on to praise goalkeeper Glenn Morris who stepped in for the injured Jake Turner and impressed with a handful of superb saves to keep the hosts in the lead.

“I’ve always known that I’m lucky to have a brilliant number two waiting in the wings,” he said.

“Turner has kept a lot of clean sheets this season but it’s nice to know I have an experienced keeper in Morris, and he nullified Wrexham’s threats brilliantly today.”

Meanwhile, Phil Parkinson claimed Wrexham lacked “killer instinct” after failing to capitalise in front of goal and dropping into fourth.

He said: “We did a lot of very good things but lacked that clinical edge in their box.

“We’ve got to rediscover that killer instinct. There were a couple of breakaways in the first half and other moments, but it’s the ruthless edge and the clinical nature of our game that was missing.

“You won’t get to dominate a game for 90 minutes. But when you have those periods, it’s important to get a goal and recently we haven’t done that as well as we previously have.

“We are passing when we should shoot and shooting when we should pass and I think we are maybe just a little bit desperate to find those key moments, but we will address that for our next game.

“Football is about taking those big moments, but we will stick together. Everyone must step up a little bit more.”