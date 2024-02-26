Wales appoint former England assistant Rhian Wilkinson as head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales appoint former England assistant Rhian Wilkinson as head coach

By Press Association
Wales have announced Rhian Wilkinson as head coach (PA/WFA handout)
Wales have announced Rhian Wilkinson as head coach (PA/WFA handout)

Wales have appointed former England and Team GB assistant Rhian Wilkinson as the new head coach of their women’s team.

The 41-year-old won 183 caps for Canada between 2003 and 2017 and coached most recently at American club Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League.

She has joined Wales on a contract until 2027 and succeeds Gemma Grainger, who ended her three-year reign last month to take charge of Norway.

Wilkinson said: “It’s an incredible honour to be taking on the role of Cymru head coach.

“The team has gone from strength to strength in the last few years and I aim to build on that with our mission to qualify for next summer’s Euros and beyond.

“We have a group of players that are ready and deserve to be in major tournaments. I can’t wait to meet them and work with them.

“My mother is Welsh, and I spent part of my childhood growing up in south Wales, so I’m excited to involve myself with the country’s culture and explore that part of my roots even further.”

England v Canada – Women’s International Friendly – bet365 Stadium
Rhian Wilkinson (right) worked as an assistant to England head coach Hege Riise in 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wilkinson spent seven years of her playing career at Team Strommen in Norway and represented Canada at four World Cups and three Olympic Games.

She won bronze medals at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016 before coaching Canada Women’s Under-17 and Under-20 teams and working as an assistant in the senior set-up.

Wilkinson was also Hege Riise’s assistant for the England and Great Britain women’s Olympic teams in 2021.

Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina – FIFA Women’s World Cup – UEFA Qualifier – Cardiff City Stadium
Gemma Grainger left her role as Wales head coach last month to take charge of the Norway national team (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams said: “I am thrilled to welcome Rhian to the FAW as the women’s national head team coach.

“After the growth of the team in recent years, we now look forward to seeing that progress even further, as the team aims to put Wales on the world stage with major tournament qualification for the first time.”

Wilkinson will attend Wales’ friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday and is set to take charge for the first time during the April international window.

The two games in that window will mark the start of the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign, with Wales discovering their opponents at draw in Switzerland on March 5.