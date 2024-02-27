Emmanuel Adegboyega nets late Walsall winner against Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emmanuel Adegboyega nets late Walsall winner against Accrington

By Press Association
Walsall claimed a late victory at home to Accrington (Martin Rickett/PA)
Walsall claimed a late victory at home to Accrington (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emmanuel Adegboyega’s 85th-minute winner gave Walsall a fourth successive victory as they came from behind to beat Accrington 2-1 to move into the League Two play-off spots.

Ex-Walsall winger Jack Nolan fired Stanley ahead from the penalty spot but on-loan defenders David Okagbue and Adegboyega gave the Saddlers victory.

Walsall dominated early as Jamille Matt’s volley dipped over and Jack Earing steered Adegboyega’s pull-back inches wide.

Stanley responded with Joe Gubbins firing wide from Connor O’Brien’s low cross.

But Walsall went closer still as Liam Gordon’s deflected cross was cleared off the line by Lewis Shipley – with the Saddlers appealing it had gone over – and Josh Gordon blazed over the rebound.

Accrington went ahead after 56 minutes when Liam Gordon handled Tommy Leigh’s header and Nolan found the bottom corner from the spot.

Walsall were level within four minutes, Stoke loanee Okagbue burying a close-range header from Isaac Hutchinson’s deep corner.

Okagbue nodded another Hutchinson corner across goal for fellow centre-back Adegboyega, on loan from Norwich, to bundle home his third goal in four games to win it.