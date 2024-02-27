Graham Coughlan wants more goals from Will Evans after Newport milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Coughlan wants more goals from Will Evans after Newport milestone

By Press Association
Manager Graham Coughlan congratulated striker Will Evans on becoming only the second Newport player since John Aldridge to score 20 EFL goals in a season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manager Graham Coughlan congratulated striker Will Evans on becoming only the second Newport player since John Aldridge to score 20 EFL goals in a season – and then told him he should have a bigger haul.

Evans set the ball rolling in a 4-1 romp at Harrogate with a penalty just past the half-hour mark before being joined on the scoresheet by Offrande Zanzala (two) and substitute Seb Palmer-Houlden.

But the former Bala Town striker also missed a simple header, with Coughlan saying: “John Aldridge was an unbelievable player and Dom Telford (the first player since Aldridge to hit 20 for Newport) knew
how to score a goal or two as well for the club, so I’m delighted for Will to be mentioned in the same breath.

“But I will pat him on the back now and then ask him for more and remind him of the other ones he could have had tonight. Hopefully, he can get a few more now and help us finish the season strongly.”

The victory was the Exiles’ sixth in eight league contests and moved them to within two points of a play-off spot.

Just as importantly for Coughlan, though, it rewarded the fans who travelled up in midweek from south Wales following a 3-0 loss at MK Dons on Saturday.

“It was a hell of a victory and performance that shouldn’t be under-estimated at a tough place like Harrogate,” he added. “I thought we were different class.

“We were all annoyed on Saturday with our performance levels. We let a lot of fans down and were determined not to do that again, so that victory was for them because they’ve been brilliant this season and they have travelled a very long way to be here on a Tuesday night.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver made four changes to his starting XI in a bid to freshen his ranks but admitted the decision backfired, with the team not managing a shot on target until “rested” sub George Thomson grabbed a 78th-minute consolation.

“We were well short of the standards we have tried to maintain over recent months,” Weaver declared. “We didn’t show enough of those facets and made a poor start.

“We didn’t set the tempo and I blame myself for the team that I picked. I thought a few needed a bit of a rest but we did not get the desired response and looked lightweight, so deserved the result.

“It did not look right from the off. We looked out of sync and we have hit the buffers a bit now.

“Our confidence looked short and we were not up to the standard required at both ends of the pitch, so this has to be a wake-up call because I have to be honest with how poor we were.”