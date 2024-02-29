Andrew Gilding using UK Open trophy as motivation for title defence at Minehead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andrew Gilding using UK Open trophy as motivation for title defence at Minehead

By Press Association
Andrew Gilding is nicknamed Goldfinger (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andrew Gilding is nicknamed Goldfinger (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Andrew Gilding’s UK Open trophy still takes pride of place in his living room and serves as motivation as he prepares to defend his title this weekend.

Gilding stunned Michael Van Gerwen in last year’s final at Minehead Butlin’s to claim a first major title and pocket a life-changing £110,000 prize.

It remains the highlight of his career and he is not going to forget it, with the silverware still decorating his house.

“It was literally a dream come true, all through the week I was just playing my game, not feeling particularly confident about it,” he said.

“To make it all the way to the end was great and get that title, it was a dream come true. It is still quite unreal, they will never take that away from me. The trophy is still in the living room and I still look at it every now and again.”

Gilding was unable to kick on in the wake of his Minehead success last year and admits every tournament is a lottery as to how he will play.

“I don’t know if I will ever feel part of the elite,” he added.

“I never know how I am going to play. I do my preparation, turn up and hope for the best. It will be a new experience for me. Minehead seems to be the place I am most likely to do my best.”

One man who is very much part of the elite is Luke Humphries, who is aiming to win a fourth successive major ranking title.

‘Coolhand’ soared to the top of the rankings at the end of last year after winning the World Grand Prix, the Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship before capping it all off by becoming world champion at Alexandra Palace.

Now he wants to get his hands on more silverware.

“It’s another milestone, if you are going on ranking majors I have won the last three,” he said.

“That is a trend I want to keep going, the last time I was at Minehead I won it so it would be nice to do the double. If I keep playing the way I’m playing I’m hopeful. I would love to add it to my honours list.

“It’s one of the hardest to win, you can go through the whole draw playing the best players in the world and others can play the lower ranked players. It’s a very unique tournament, that’s what makes it special. I feel like the draw can be very unkind.”

Teenager Luke Littler, who has made a promising start to life on the PDC Tour, will begin his campaign on Friday night in what is his first major tournament since his breakout run to the World Championship final.