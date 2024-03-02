Jemma Reekie ‘in really good shape’ ahead of 800 metres final in Glasgow

Jemma Reekie delighted her home crowd in Glasgow by cruising into the final of the women’s 800 metres with a “perfect” performance at the World Indoor Championships.

The 25-year-old Scot bided her time in second spot before passing Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu on the final straight to win heat two in commanding fashion in a time of one minute 58.28 seconds.

World number five Reekie progresses to Sunday’s medal race as the fastest qualifier across the two semi-finals and had a warning for her podium rivals.

Making it look easy 🤩@JemmaReekie lays down an impressive 1:58.21 to reach tomorrow's 800m final 💪#WICGlasgow24 pic.twitter.com/1TzmAFA7cb — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) March 2, 2024

She told BBC Sport: “(It was) perfect planning – you’d think Jon (Bigg, her coach) knew a bit about this sport by now! (It was) really good.

“I’m in really good shape. Obviously the final’s going to be really tough but I want them to know if they’re coming to win on my track they’re going to have to work hard.

“I think it will be a fast one.”

At 19 years and 26 days, Italy’s Mattia Furlani became the youngest long jump medallist in World Indoor Championships history by claiming silver in the men’s event with a jump of 8.22 metres.

At 19 years and 26 days, Mattia Furlani 🇮🇹 becomes the youngest ever long jump medallist in World Indoor Championships history! Furlani wins silver with 8.22m, only missing out on the title on countback! 🥈 #WICGlasgow24 pic.twitter.com/YH75YWlS6d — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) March 2, 2024

The teenager missed out on the title – to Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou – only on countback, with bronze going to Carey McLeod of Jamaica (8.21m).

Britain’s David King qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 60m hurdles after clocking 7.64 seconds but compatriot Tade Ojora (7.78 secs) failed to make the cut in his heat.

Amy Hunt fell short in the women’s 60m, finishing fifth in her heat in a time of 7.29 secs.