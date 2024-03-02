Mansfield move three clear at League Two summit with win at Newport

George Maris scored the only goal as Mansfield beat Newport 1-0 to move three points clear at the top of the League Two table.

The Stags weren’t at their recent rampaging best but they did enough to beat a battling Newport and take full advantage of second-placed Stockport’s match at Colchester being postponed.

Maris, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Ollie Clarke all went close in a first half dominated by the visitors.

Seb Palmer-Houlden saw a shot blocked for the hosts moments after the break but Mansfield finally made their superiority count as Maris broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half.

Hiram Boateng missed the target with a free header just beforehand but Maris made no mistake as he confidently turned in a Baily Cargill cross from the left – beating Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend at his near post.

Maris, Keillor-Dunn and substitutes Jordan Bowery and Aaron Lewis all had chances to extend the visitors’ lead but one goal proved to be enough for Nigel Clough’s men.