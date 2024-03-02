Paul Mullin hits hat-trick as Wrexham thrash Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Mullin hits hat-trick as Wrexham thrash Accrington

By Press Association
Paul Mullin hit a hat-trick as Wrexham thrashed Accrington (Nick Potts/PA)

Paul Mullin’s first-half hat-trick helped Wrexham thrash Accrington 4-0 at the Racecourse Ground.

Mullin’s goals and Elliot Lee’s effort before half-time saw Wrexham return to League Two’s top three, with Stanley’s Lewis Shipley sent off late on.

Accrington goalkeeper Radek Vitek kept out Ollie Palmer’s low shot but was unable to stop Mullin’s header from Ryan Barnett’s 17th-minute cross.

Mullin’s lob then hit the side-netting but he made no mistake on 25 minutes when firing home clinically from outside the box.

Mullin completed his quickfire hat-trick after meeting Lee’s teasing 35th-minute cross.

Lee then produced a great finish from Mullin’s one-two, with Vitek preventing the latter’s fourth before half-time.

Vitek stopped Barnett’s goalbound effort and Mullin’s shot in quick succession after the break.

Arthur Okonkwo denied Accrington’s Tommy Leigh after the hour before Vitek’s double save stopped Mullin and substitute Ben Tozer with 20 minutes remaining.

Stanley’s Leslie Adekoya could have netted a consolation but fired over before Shipley saw red in stoppage time after fouling Andy Cannon.