Louis Appere salvages a point for Cobblers against Charlton

By Press Association
Northampton Town’s Louis Appere in action during the Sky Bet League Two match at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton. Picture date: Saturday March 26, 2022.
Northampton Town’s Louis Appere in action during the Sky Bet League Two match at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton. Picture date: Saturday March 26, 2022.

Louis Appere scored with 10 minutes remaining as Northampton fought back to draw 1-1 with struggling Charlton in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks led after just four minutes at Sixfields when their opponents failed to clear their lines and the ball dropped to Karoy Anderson on the edge of the box and his shot took deflected past goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

Daniel Kanu was close to converting Conor Coventry’s fizzed cross before Moulden saved from Alfie May as Charlton enjoyed much the better of the first half.

Northampton failed to create anything of note before the break but they were almost level early in the second half when Mitch Pinnock slammed the ball into the side-netting.

The visitors continued to threaten on the break and May headed against the post.

However, they were pegged back in calamitous circumstances.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted was caught in possession by Sam Hoskins and the ball fell to substitute Appere, who gleefully rolled it into an empty net to rescue a point for his team.