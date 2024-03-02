Simon Weaver pleased with Harrogate’s performance in draw at Swindon

Simon Weaver was pleased with how Harrogate responded to their midweek defeat against Newport with a 1-1 draw at Swindon.

The play-off hopefuls would have been celebrating all three points but for Charlie Austin’s late equaliser.

Harrogate boss Weaver said: “Without doubt, it was a good response from the other night (the 4-1 defeat at home to Newport on Tuesday).

“Because even though we’re a good team, we’re allowed to be ambitious and to be better and to get better but the other night was so flaky.

“It really knocked the stuffing out of me as I was really surprised by the lack of application, but today we were all fired up.

“It couldn’t get much lower than the other night to be honest but today was much better.

“We looked like a professional football club for a start and we showed all the different facets needed to do well at this level.

“But I am disappointed we didn’t put them to bed before they scored in the 85th minute.”

Harrogate took the lead seven minutes into the second half.

Anthony O’Connor stole a march from a wide free-kick and ran away from his markers to nod the ball beyond Jack Bycroft and into the far corner of the net.

Swindon almost struck back straight away as Udoka Godwin-Malife got free down the side and his cross into the area deflected back to Paul Glatzel in the area, but his low shot was cleared off the line.

With five minutes remaining, veteran Austin scored a towering header to salvage a draw after Zachary Elbouzedi had finally worked enough room to pick him out with a cross from the right.

Swindon interim boss Gavin Gunning was frustrated with the flatness of his side’s performance on the back of a midweek win over Tranmere.

He said: “The performance was not very good. It was just flat.

“Maybe Tuesday has taken a lot out of us, the pitch was very heavy, I am not making excuses but you have got to take that into consideration.

“It was poor, the ball speed was too slow, everything was just clunky and it did not work, we were just in between all the time and we were not sure what we were supposed to be doing.

“It was hard to watch at times, but then in the second half they score and we come alive and start peppering the goal.

“Chaz did well, it was a great header, there were a few more chances that he should have scored, but it wasn’t a good performance.”