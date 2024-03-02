Simon Weaver pleased with Harrogate’s performance in draw at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Weaver pleased with Harrogate’s performance in draw at Swindon

By Press Association
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (John Walton/PA)
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (John Walton/PA)

Simon Weaver was pleased with how Harrogate responded to their midweek defeat against Newport with a 1-1 draw at Swindon.

The play-off hopefuls would have been celebrating all three points but for Charlie Austin’s late equaliser.

Harrogate boss Weaver said: “Without doubt, it was a good response from the other night (the 4-1 defeat at home to Newport on Tuesday).

“Because even though we’re a good team, we’re allowed to be ambitious and to be better and to get better but the other night was so flaky.

“It really knocked the stuffing out of me as I was really surprised by the lack of application, but today we were all fired up.

“It couldn’t get much lower than the other night to be honest but today was much better.

“We looked like a professional football club for a start and we showed all the different facets needed to do well at this level.

“But I am disappointed we didn’t put them to bed before they scored in the 85th minute.”

Harrogate took the lead seven minutes into the second half.

Anthony O’Connor stole a march from a wide free-kick and ran away from his markers to nod the ball beyond Jack Bycroft and into the far corner of the net.

Swindon almost struck back straight away as Udoka Godwin-Malife got free down the side and his cross into the area deflected back to Paul Glatzel in the area, but his low shot was cleared off the line.

With five minutes remaining, veteran Austin scored a towering header to salvage a draw after Zachary Elbouzedi had finally worked enough room to pick him out with a cross from the right.

Swindon interim boss Gavin Gunning was frustrated with the flatness of his side’s performance on the back of a midweek win over Tranmere.

He said: “The performance was not very good. It was just flat.

“Maybe Tuesday has taken a lot out of us, the pitch was very heavy, I am not making excuses but you have got to take that into consideration.

“It was poor, the ball speed was too slow, everything was just clunky and it did not work, we were just in between all the time and we were not sure what we were supposed to be doing.

“It was hard to watch at times, but then in the second half they score and we come alive and start peppering the goal.

“Chaz did well, it was a great header, there were a few more chances that he should have scored, but it wasn’t a good performance.”