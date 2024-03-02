Mat Sadler likes what he sees from his players at upwardly-mobile Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mat Sadler likes what he sees from his players at upwardly-mobile Walsall

By Press Association
Walsall manager Mat Sadler during a pre-season friendly match at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday July 15, 2023.
Walsall manager Mat Sadler during a pre-season friendly match at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday July 15, 2023.

Walsall’s wonderful form is no ‘flash in the pan’, said Saddlers boss Mat Sadler after his side beat Doncaster 3-1 to record a fifth successive win and climb to sixth in Sky Bet League Two.

Josh Gordon powered home a header from namesake Liam’s cross to give Walsall an early lead and they wasted chances to go further ahead before Kyle Hurst volleyed Doncaster level.

However, Jack Earing drilled home through a crowded area to put them back ahead before former Doncaster loanee Mo Faal rubbed salt in the wounds late on by heading home a corner.

“The lads are working really hard, they are listening to everything we are saying and taking it all on board, they love being with each other and growing together – that’s what’s special,” Sadler said.

“We just have to keep going and be relentlessly driven and focused – we don’t want to stop, we want to keep going. They are giving me everything, they are giving each other everything.

“Setbacks are going to happen, we will go behind in games because that’s football – the response and reaction from everybody is: we will get the next goal and go and win the game.

“I’ve been speaking about winning games in different ways and today it came from two set-plays, which is great. We looked a real threat from them.

“I think we’ve been good for a long time now, it’s not been a flash in the pan and I’ve known for a significant amount of time what a good team we’ve got here.”

Honest Doncaster boss Grant McCann accepted the blame for the defeat at his door as Rovers remained 20th but still 12 points clear of trouble.

McCann switched from zonal set-piece marking to man-to-man to combat Faal and that left Earing free to fire in Walsall’s crucial second goal.

“We didn’t start well and the conditions weren’t great but after we trusted ourselves and how we could play, I thought we were really good,” he said.

“Their second goal is a mistake from the staff, we’ve let the players down today.

“We’ve made a decision to mark Faal when we usually go zonal – and we’ve taken a marker away from the guy who scored.

“That’s cost us and I apologise to the players and to the fans. It’s a defeat that’s at my hands.

“We thought Faal was causing a problem in and around Timmy (keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala) but we need to stick to the plan, stick to the process and we’ve let people down today.

“We talk about positivity and we’ve been negative in a situation and that has cost us today.

“It’s one of those days where decisions we made as a staff has hindered the result.”