Women’s Super League attendances up 43 per cent on last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Women’s Super League attendances up 43 per cent on last season

By Press Association
Arsenal have spearheaded a rise in WSL attendances (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Arsenal have spearheaded a rise in WSL attendances (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Women’s Super League attendances are up 43 per cent on last season as Arsenal lead the charge to show the league “belongs” in larger venues.

From an average crowd of 5,222 last term, a move to play more games at Premier League stadia coupled with an overall upturn in interest has seen this season’s figure jump to 7,478.

Arsenal have played five games at the Emirates Stadium this season and only three at their “regular” venue Meadow Park – home of men’s National League side Boreham Wood – and have sold out the 60,000-plus tickets for their last two home games against Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham.

The club have sold 279,974 tickets for their eight home matches this season, already 63 per cent up on last season’s 11 games with a further Emirates date remaining against Leicester. Their average ticket sales per game are up 125 per cent across the board, from 15,572 to 34,997, and from 46,877 to 53,871 considering only games at the Emirates.

A mural at the stadium is entitled “Found a place where we belong”, inspired by a quote from ex-Gunners striker Dennis Bergkamp which boss Jonas Eidevall referenced after the 1-0 derby victory.

“I was thinking about that quote from Dennis Bergkamp… that is what makes me extremely proud of being able to say we have found a place where more than 60,000 people feel that they belong,” he said.

“They feel this is their home, this is where they want to come and support their football team and that is very special and is something we need to keep very much alive and keep building on.”

A game away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is next up, with over 25,000 tickets already sold to continue the momentum, but it is not just at the top end of the table where progress is apparent.

Bristol City – one of two teams, along with Leicester, who ground-share full-time with their affiliated men’s team – have averaged crowds of 7,687 at Ashton Gate while the visits of the title challengers have pulled in significantly larger crowds.

Despite propping up the table the Robins have broken their record women’s attendance twice this season, with 12,008 against Arsenal and then 14,138 against Manchester United, while over 9,000 watched them take on Chelsea, and Manchester City are still to visit.

Seven of the 12 clubs have had at least one five-figure home crowd this season, with 43,615 at Old Trafford for the Manchester derby while Liverpool (23,088 against Everton) and Chelsea (20,473 against Manchester United) have also broken the 20,000 barrier.

A surprising exception is Manchester City, level on points at the top of the table with Chelsea. Their facilities at the Joie Stadium, sharing the Etihad Campus with the men’s team, are impressive but capacity is only 7,000 and their average crowd this season is 3,306.

The 4,599 who watched them against Liverpool is so far their biggest crowd this term, though an imminent return date with United in the main Etihad Stadium is sure to change that.