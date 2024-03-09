Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen boss after Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock By Press Association March 9 2024, 3:01pm March 9 2024, 3:01pm Share Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen boss after Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4917653/neil-warnock-steps-down-as-aberdeen-boss-after-scottish-cup-win-over-kilmarnock/ Copy Link Neil Warnock has stepped down (PA) Neil Warnock has stepped down as Aberdeen manager after guiding the club into the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-finals. A 3-1 quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock proved to be the final match of the 75-year-old’s short spell in charge. Warnock was handed the job until the end of the season after Barry Robson was sacked but did not enjoy a cinch Premiership win in six matches. Interim manager Neil Warnock has stepped aside following today’s Scottish Cup Quarter Final victory at Pittodrie.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 9, 2024 The Dons stated that Warnock had “stepped aside” and chairman Dave Cormack added on Aberdeen’s website: “The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts. “With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”