Greg Leigh earns Oxford late win over Cheltenham

Left-back Greg Leigh headed Oxford's winner three minutes from time as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Cheltenham to maintain their play-off push. Cameron Brannagan threatened twice in the first half for Oxford, with Luke Southwood beating out a fierce free-kick and then a drive from the midfielder. Ruben Rodrigues and Mark Harris also went close before Josh Murphy fired the hosts in front in first-half stoppage time, drilling an angled shot into the far corner from Brannagan's pass. Cheltenham created few scoring opportunities, but Oxford goalkeeper Jamie Cuming kept out a low shot from substitute Jordan Thomas midway through the second half. And Will Ferry equalised with a 20-yard snapshot past Cumming in the 80th minute. But, just as the Robins must have been thinking they had secured a precious point in their bid to avoid the drop, Owen Dale sent over a deep cross and Leigh powered home a header at the far post. It earned Oxford only their second win in 11 games.