Steve Cotterill hails ‘fantastic’ goalkeeper Vicente Reyes as Forest Green win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill hails ‘fantastic’ goalkeeper Vicente Reyes as Forest Green win

By Press Association
Steve Cotterill’s Forest Green earned victory over Walsall (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steve Cotterill’s Forest Green earned victory over Walsall (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Forest Green boss Steve Cotterill was full of praise after goalkeeper Vicente Reyes produced a man-of-the-match display to help his struggling side upset League Two play-off hopefuls Walsall 2-O.

The on-loan Norwich and Chile Under-23 shotstopper denied Isaac Hutchinson from the penalty spot and kept out a point-blank effort from Josh Gordon as 10-man Walsall went home empty-handed.

“Vinny has been fantastic ever since he’s been here,” the manager said. “He’s a great lad and will get plaudits today and rightfully so. But it is always a team effort – Walsall have had other chances and we’ve got some great blocks in.

“It is all about staying in the game. When things get tough for you, you have to dig in even harder and do all the horrible things.

“The boys at the back gave us a good foundation to build off and they are a little more cohesive with each other.”

And with the win edging Forest Green to within two points of safety, Cotterill said there was still plenty to pay for.

He added: “We need to try and get above the line. When I came in it was nine points and we’ve managed to chip away with it.

“There are going to be bumps in the road and further twists and turns but it’s about us being focused, determined, working hard and being honest because we’re not going to turn into the best club in the league.”

It was Walsall who started the better but failed to test Reyes and instead, visiting goalkeeper Jackson Smith made the first save of the afternoon when he kept out a Charlie McCann effort.

Gordon missed the best chance of the half when he managed to guide the ball into the arms of Reyes from close range just before the break and the keeper then denied the same player with his outstretched foot at the start of the second period.

The game swung after 64 minutes when a quick break from the hosts saw Christian Doidge hit the post and Emmanuel Osadebe tucked away the rebound.

Walsall’s misery continued when Reyes brilliantly saved Hutchinson’s penalty and then, moments later, David Okagbue was sent off.

Salt was rubbed into the visitors’ wounds after 81 minutes when McAllister fired in a penalty at the other end to wrap up the points.

Disappointed Walsall manager Mat Sadler said: “It felt like one of those days. They are fighting for their lives and if we don’t take our chances then it gives them a little bit of momentum.

“I thought we were the team on the front foot but we have to dust ourselves down now and go again. It’s just another element of the winding road of the season.

“We have a very together squad who are desperate to do something and we always believe in ourselves.”