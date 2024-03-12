Football rumours: Man Utd identify Jarrad Branthwaite as top summer target

What the papers say

Manchester United have identified 21-year-old Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their top transfer target this summer, according to the Daily Star. Branthwaite has a deal with the Toffees until 2027.

The Daily Mirror says United will pursue Branthwaite regardless of boss Erik ten Hag’s future at the club, with the England Under-21 international valued at £75million.

Hull’s Jacob Greaves has been linked with Everton (Adam Davy, PA)

Meanwhile, Everton are said to be interested in Hull defender Jacob Greaves, Football Insider reports, with the 23-year-old likely to leave the club if they miss promotion to the Premier League.

The i says Tiago Pinto, who was formerly at Roma, is interested in taking over the sporting director role from Dan Ashworth at Newcastle, who looks to be headed to Manchester United.

Social media round-up

🔥 EXCLUSIVE 🔥 Jurgen Klopp has recommended that Liverpool sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, although the player remains a top target for bitter rivals Man Utd 👀 But which club is in need of a new left-back more? #LFC #MUFC https://t.co/k7uL2SPx6T — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) March 11, 2024

🚨 Man United have not made final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but feeling is that club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids. Man United could cash in on Greenwood this summer, waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks. pic.twitter.com/PSIcg8xsG0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2024

Players to watch

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes could be on the move (Bradley Collyer, PA)

Bruno Guimaraes: Football Transfers says Manchester City are interested in a bid for the 26-year-old Newcastle midfielder who has a £100million clause in his contract.

Pedro Neto: Wolves will be in a battle to keep their winger after Tottenham joined Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal in the race to sign the 24-year-old.