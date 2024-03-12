Super League-style plans would impact domestic leagues – Giorgio Marchetti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Super League-style plans would impact domestic leagues – Giorgio Marchetti

By Press Association
Giorgio Marchetti has admitted UEFA’s 2019 proposal for European competition would have had a ‘significant downside’ for domestic leagues (Niall Carson/PA)
Giorgio Marchetti has admitted UEFA’s 2019 proposal for European competition would have had a ‘significant downside’ for domestic leagues (Niall Carson/PA)

UEFA has admitted its own plans for a Super League-style competition would have killed interest in domestic leagues.

In 2019 European football’s governing body gave serious consideration to a new club format involving promotion and relegation, where qualification for the following season would be determined by continental performance for some.

The proposal bore some similarities to the latest version of the 64-team European Super League presented by its promoter A22 in December. Under A22’s current proposal, only 20 places based on domestic performance would be available each season – and even then into the lowest of the three ESL divisions.

UEFA’s 2019 proposal was vehemently opposed by domestic leagues who criticised the closed nature of the format, and UEFA’s deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti says the criticism of those plans – and of the Super League – is justified.

“Think of a scenario where a number of clubs already know they are in Europe, they are in the top league (of the Super League) whatever it is. What will happen to them? What are they fighting for?” he said.

“Today the battle for position four (in the Premier League) is a battle for life – now, it is like night and day between being in the Champions League and not being there.

“If in January or December I know I’m qualified (for Europe), what should I play for?

“This will be a significant downside for the integrity of the league, that this club will not have any incentive to compete. And the sporting downside becomes a serious commercial burden in the sense that the matches are not so interesting, the stakes are not there. Most probably the commercial value of the competition is also going down.

“We couldn’t honestly say (with the 2019 proposal) that there would be no impact on the leagues – there is an impact on the leagues. It’s quite obvious.

“You need the incentive of qualifying for Europe, especially to the Champions League, is too important for the leagues, both sporting and commercial.

“When you see it, you have to admit that yes, it is true.”

UEFA eventually settled on a new format for its club competitions to start next season, with the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League set to feature 36 teams each in a single league phase.