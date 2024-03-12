Lee Bell praises Crewe players for conquering ‘fear factor’ to beat Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Lee Bell praises Crewe players for conquering ‘fear factor’ to beat Sutton

By Press Association
Lee Bell’s Crewe beat Sutton (Simon Marper/PA)
Lee Bell’s Crewe beat Sutton (Simon Marper/PA)

Crewe boss Lee Bell praised his players for conquering their “fear factor” to eventually see off bottom-of-the-table Sutton.

Substitute Elliott Nevitt’s 15th goal of the season sealed a nervy 1-0 win for the automatic promotion hopefuls, who went into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats.

On the “outstanding character” his team showed following that dent in confidence, Bell said: “After the two results we’d had prior to this game, it was all about picking up three points, but we have a young group who haven’t been in this position in the table before, so there seemed a bit of a fear factor in the first half.

“But I was pleased we showed outstanding character and desire to get the result. We knew it would be tough and we had to be patient and withstand a lot of balls into our box.

“We relaxed a bit after the goal and got back to playing with freedom again. We probably should have gone on to get another goal but one was enough.”

Bell went on to also credit leading marksman Nevitt for his reaction to being left out of the XI after he entered the fray as an early replacement for the injured Courtney Baker-Richardson.

“He didn’t start the game and we spoke to him about the reasons for that, but he epitomised everything that the team is about when he came on,” Bell said. “He works his socks off and showed that bit of quality he has got when we needed it.”

Sutton boss Steve Morison, meanwhile, was left to lament his team’s lack of a cutting edge, with an unmarked Joe Kizzi guilty of missing a glorious opportunity from four yards to open the scoring before Nevitt’s winner.

“It was an open goal and you’ve just got to score,” Morison said.

“If that chance had fallen to one of their players, they would have done, but that’s the nature of the beast at the moment.

“We had other opportunities in the first half as well and a big scramble at the end that we couldn’t get a shot away from. But I’m beginning to sound like a broken record and it’s hard for me to keep saying the same things most weeks because, once again, we performed well for long periods, but didn’t take chances when they came along and they took the one they had.

“I think everyone at the game could see we’re not far away as a team, but we know what’s at stake. We’re not hiding from that fact and that we need to be better.

“We just have to scrape the players off the deck now, so they’re ready to go again and, hopefully, the performances we are putting out most weeks will eventually lead to us taking a few chances.”