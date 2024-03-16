Joe Taylor hits hat-trick as Lincoln hammer Bristol Rovers

Flying Lincoln continued their play-off push with a fine 5-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

The free-scoring Imps made it 16 goals in their last three games with captain Paudie O’Connor’s first goal since August and Luton loanee Joe Taylor’s maiden professional hat-trick.

Anthony Evans missed a penalty on an afternoon to forget for Rovers and Reeco Hackett rounded off the scoring.

The game was effectively over as a contest as the hosts raced 3-0 up inside the first 23 minutes.

Defender O’Connor rose highest to head home Danny Mandroiu’s delightful corner and Taylor scored for the third game running when he nodded home Lasse Sorensen’s cross in the 19th minute.

He doubled his tally four minutes later as he coolly slotted home Lincoln’s third.

Down the other end Lukas Jensen, who earlier denied Chris Martin at 1-0, produced a good save to keep out Jevani Brown with his legs.

Taylor made it 20 for the season with a dink before Evans fired his penalty wide of the mark.

Ethan Erhahon saw red for a second booking but Hackett added gloss late on, meaning Lincoln are two points off sixth place after stretching their unbeaten run to 13 games.