Notts County halt losing run after taking point from draw with Accrington

Notts County halted a run of five successive defeats but had to settle for a point from a 2-2 draw at Accrington.

The Magpies led 2-1 in the first half but Jack Nolan’s 79th-minute penalty denied them only a second win of 2024 as both sides remain in the bottom half of the table.

County opened the scoring on four minutes when a Jodi Jones cross into the box found Alassana Jatta with his back to goal and he set up Jim O’Brien who stroked the ball home.

Stanley levelled in the 17th minute when Korede Adedoyin’s header was pushed out by goalkeeper Sam Slocombe but only to Shaun Whalley, who rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

County retook the lead in the 45th minute when Sam Austin’s shot was kept out by the legs of keeper Radek Vitek but it fell to Jatta in the six-yard box to put County ahead.

After the break, Whalley glanced two headers wide before Stanley were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute for a Kyle Cameron handball. Nolan rifled home his 14th goal of the season, even though Slocombe guessed the right way.