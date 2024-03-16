Grimsby boost survival hopes with point at Gillingham

Grimsby boosted their survival hopes with a 1-1 draw against play-off hopefuls Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium.

Donovan Wilson fired the visitors in front after 13 minutes, finishing off an incisive breakaway led by captain Gavan Holohan.

They were ahead for only two minutes, though, as George Lapslie tapped in Timothee Dieng’s cross to score the Gills’ first opening-half league goal at Priestfield since the middle of November.

Only a brilliant goal-line clearance from Harvey Rodgers prevented Jonny Williams from heading the hosts in front midway through the first half.

Town squandered two great chances to retake the lead either side of the break. First, Holohan scuffed a shot wide after Gillingham failed to clear a corner, then Wilson blazed over the crossbar having been found by Denver Hume when unmarked in the box.

Gills striker Oli Hawkins volleyed over after connecting with a Lapslie cutback, before Connor Mahoney hit a post having been fastest to respond to Harvey Cartwright parrying Shad Ogie’s effort from distance.