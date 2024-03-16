Stuart Maynard hopes Notts County have turned a corner with draw at Accrington

Stuart Maynard hopes this is the “turning point” at Notts County as they halted a run of five successive defeats with a 2-2 draw at Accrington.

The Magpies had a dream start when Jim O’Brien fired home in the fourth minute. Stanley levelled in the 17th minute through Shaun Whalley, who blasted home from close range.

The Magpies went ahead again in the 45th minute when Sam Austin’s shot was kept out by the Radek Vitek’s legs but it fell to Alassana Jatta to slot home.

Stanley equalised in the 79th minute when they were awarded a penalty for a Kyle Cameron handball and Jack Nolan fired home his 14th goal of the campaign.

Maynard, who has been in charge since January when the Magpies were challenging among the play-off spots, said: “We started the game brightly, we knew this was going to be a tough test, but it’s so frustrating.

“The positive is it’s a point on the road and it’s not easy in this division to do that.

“The whole team put in a hell of performance. Alassana had a part in both goals and I am delighted for him, he was a handful and he gives us something different.

“In the second half, I didn’t see them scoring, I thought we dealt with everything but it was always going to come from a penalty or a worldie and it did which is frustrating.

“We have to build on this point. We had lost five on the bounce which was not nice but we have come here and put in a good team performance, we showed a grittiness and everyone put a shift in.

“It has been tough, there has been a lot of frustration and I don’t feel we have had the rub of the green.

“You have to keep working hard and you get the luck and I feel this could be the turning point for us as a group.”

John Doolan is the interim manager of Stanley after the sacking of long-term bosses John Coleman and Jimmy Bell earlier this month and he has now overseen a loss, a win and a draw.

He said: “We gave Notts County the early goal but responded well, we got back on the front foot and asked questions.

“I was really pleased with the response from the lads, the work rate and the desire to get back in the game.

“In the second half, I thought there was only one team in it, I felt we were in total control.

“That’s four points from six this week so it’s been a pretty good week, I am pleased with the response after everything which has gone on.

“I will carry on doing my best for Accrington and all I am focused on is Sutton next week.”