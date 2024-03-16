Mansfield’s flying start at Bradford delights Nigel Clough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mansfield’s flying start at Bradford delights Nigel Clough

By Press Association
Nigel Clough’s side ran riot at Valley Parade (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Nigel Clough’s side ran riot at Valley Parade (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Nigel Clough was delighted with League Two leaders Mansfield’s fast start as they crushed Bradford 5-1 at Valley Parade.

The Stags scored four goals before half-time to bounce back in style from a midweek loss to Tranmere.

Manager Clough said: “It was an outstanding performance, result, the goals, everything.

“I was a bit disappointed we conceded one because I didn’t think we deserved to. It was a little scruffy goal but you’ll take 5-1 all day long.

“Ironically, I thought we created more chances in the second half than the first. It was just some outstanding saves from their goalkeeper prevented Will Swan from picking up a hat-trick.

“We were positive and got out the blocks. We were aware after they were defeated here the other night if we could get an early goal or two, it would be uncomfortable with the crowd.

“We’ve tried to do it from the first day at Crewe when we scored two in the first 15 minutes.

“We’ve set out our stall this season. It’s not always worked but it was important to react today and I think it speaks an awful lot about the character of the players.

“On the back of a defeat with nine games to go and it’s a bit nervy and edgy, we can go out and play like that.”

Baily Cargill headed the first from Stephen Quinn’s free-kick before both were involved in the second goal for Lucas Akins.

Davis Keillor-Dunn made it 3-0 after just 18 minutes and set up Will Swan in first-half stoppage time.

Former Stag Andy Cook pulled one back before substitute Aaron Lewis scored Mansfield’s fifth.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander said: “They were extremely ruthless with us but we certainly played a part with helping them do that.

“We can look at the quality they have and they’ve proved it over a few seasons – and certainly this one. The stats tell you they are the highest-scoring team and have got the best defence.

“But we certainly weren’t at a level, after the first 10 minutes, to be able to compete and stop them scoring. They are very physical and just overpowered us.

“They are a benchmark for what we have to try and become if we want to be a successful team at this level.

“Nigel’s been there three or four years and gradually built up a really strong team. This season it’s come together.

“But that’s to be at the top of the table. We don’t have to get to that level to make it a potentially successful season.

“You don’t have to be that good to finish seventh. But, let’s be honest, we’re not going to finish anywhere near that if we compete like that again.”