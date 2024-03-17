Salford boost League Two survival hopes with win over Morecambe

Defender Curtis Tilt scored for a second successive game as Salford boosted their League Two survival hopes with a 3-1 win over Morecambe.

Tilt powered in a 79th-minute header from substitute Luke Garbutt’s corner to confirm the Ammies’ first win in six games.

Karl Robinson’s side remain 20th but are now 11 points above the relegation places.

Morecambe had the chance to move level on points with seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon with victory at Moor Lane.

Instead, Connor McLennan and Callum Hendry put Salford in the driving seat with well-taken goals after 13 and 50 minutes respectively.

Scot McLennan produced a superb curling right-foot finish for his first league goal for the Ammies.

Striker Hendry then pulled off a superb half-volley scissor kick to double the home side’s advantage.

Salford conceded a two-goal advantage against Stockport four days earlier and had to settle for a point.

This time Theo Vassell’s 61st-minute own goal put the outcome in doubt until Tilt rose superbly for his match clincher.