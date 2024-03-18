Late Klaidi Lolos goal pegs back Stockport and earns Crawley a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late Klaidi Lolos goal pegs back Stockport and earns Crawley a point

By Press Association
Crawley Town’s Danilo Orsi and Stockport County’s Fraser Horsfall (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at Broadfield Stadium, Crawley. Picture date: Monday March 18, 2024.
Klaidi Lolos scored for the third successive game as Crawley clinched a 1-1 home draw to deny promotion-chasing Stockport the chance to cut the gap on Sky Bet League Two leaders Mansfield to just two points.

Antoni Sarcevic headed the Hatters in front in the 61st minute but Lolos’ leveller seven minutes from time gave Crawley only their second home draw in nearly 11 months.

Stockport, with only two wins from their previous nine away league games, had an early escape when recalled defender Laurence Maguire put a free header wide from a cross by Kellan Gordon.

Maguire had earlier set up Harry Forster but his shot was blocked by Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

The visitors threatened when Callum Camps broke through and and his powerful shot struck the outside of the post.

Stockport were indebted to Hinchliffe shortly before the break when Jeremy Kelly played in Danilo Orsi and the keeper beat away his goalbound shot.

At the other end, Corey Addai came to Crawley’s rescue shortly after the interval by producing fine saves to deny Kyle Wootton and Isaac Olaofe.

But Stockport broke the deadlock just after the hour when Sarcevic struck with a free header at the far post from Todd Kane’s corner.

However, Crawley equalised seven minutes from time when Greece-born Lolos burst through and fired past Hinchliffe, meaning Stockport have won only one of their last seven games.