Notts County back to winning ways against Bradford

Notts County claimed their first win for seven games to condemn Bradford to a third home defeat in a row.

Macaulay Langstaff, with his 25th goal of the season, and two from Alassana Jatta sealed a comfortable 3-0 win for Stuart Maynard’s side, who had picked up just one point from their previous six matches.

Langstaff struck in the 12th minute as Jodi Jones’ deflected shot diverted into the striker’s path to convert.

Bradford responded with Andy Cook and Tyler Smith both firing wide but County threatened again through defender Lewis Macari with a curling drive that was tipped away by Sam Walker.

The Bradford keeper pulled off a good save to deny Langstaff a second goal after he was played clear by Aaron Nemane.

Substitute Harry Chapman came close to equalising for Bradford with his first touch but his diving header from Daniel Oyegoke’s cross came back off the woodwork.

Jatta scored the second with a firm header from Jones’ free-kick before lashing home a third in stoppage time.