Harry Kane trains away from main England group following ankle issue

England captain Harry Kane was among a number of players to train indoors away from the main group at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

Kane, England’s all-time leading goalscorer, suffered an ankle injury in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 Bundesliga win over Darmstadt on Sunday but joined up with Gareth Southgate’s squad as planned.

The PA news agency understands Kane was working on an individualised programme along with Jordan Henderson, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, linked up with his international colleagues to continue his rehabilitation at St George’s Park.

The rest of the squad trained ahead of the upcoming Wembley friendly double-header against Brazil and Belgium – the final games before Southgate names his Euro 2024 squad in May.

Manchester City’s 16-year-old defender Kian Noble joined the senior group for training, with the promising youngster suspended for Wednesday’s Euro Under-17 qualifier against Northern Ireland.