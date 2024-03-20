Luke Littler to miss Nordic Darts Masters By Press Association March 20 2024, 2:42pm March 20 2024, 2:42pm Share Luke Littler to miss Nordic Darts Masters Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4927001/luke-littler-to-miss-nordic-darts-masters/ Copy Link Luke Littler will not be travelling to Denmark in June (Owen Humphreys/PA) Luke Littler will miss the Nordic Darts Masters in June due to family commitments, the Professional Darts Corporation has announced. The 17-year-old has had a packed schedule since his astonishing run to the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace, where he lost to Luke Humphries. Littler was given a Premier League place as a result of his heroics at the start of the year and has also won titles at the Bahrain Masters, Players Championship and Belgian Open. A trio of former champions will feature in the 2024 @MrVegas_Casino Nordic Darts Masters in June!Buy tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/kQ3ir4jZ9X pic.twitter.com/fTma4p5irk— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 20, 2024 However, Littler – who will make his US Darts Masters debut at Madison Square Garden in May – will not be part of the line-up in Copenhagen on June 7-8. Newly crowned UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh will take Littler’s place in the Danish capital.