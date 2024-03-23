Rochdale make it a hat-trick of wins with victory against Maidenhead

Rochdale extended their winning run in the Vanarama National League to three games with a 1-0 victory over Maidenhead at Spotland.

Devante Rodney scored the only goal in the 38th minute, reacting quickest to head home following Craig Ross’s save from Kairo Mitchell’s shot.

Will de Havilland headed just wide for Maidenhead moments before half-time and he also saw a shot well saved by Jacob Chapman midway through the second half.

Jimmy Keohane had a golden opportunity to double the hosts’ lead in the 65th minute but Ross saved from close range.

Maidenhead kept pushing for an equaliser and they almost found it but Chapman turned behind Casey Pettit’s curling effort late on.