Stevenage secure late draw at struggling Carlisle

Terence Vancooten’s 96th-minute leveller saw Stevenage bravely battle back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with bottom-of-the-table Carlisle.

Striker Daniel Butterworth’s fine brace put strugglers Carlisle on course for what would have been their first home win in Sky Bet League One for nearly three months.

But Alex McDonald’s 82nd-minute penalty – having been fouled by Dylan McGeouch – and Vancooten’s injury-time equaliser stunned the hosts at Brunton Park.

Butterworth scored in either half as the Cumbrians, who had lost 12 of their last 13 league games, looked favourites for only their sixth win all season.

He gave Carlisle a welcome start when he fired them into a 13th-minute lead with a sweet strike.

Boro boss Steve Evans made a triple substitution at the break to spice things up – and it nearly paid dividends as Nathan Thompson’s goalbound volley was charged down just in the nick of time.

Butterworth bagged his second goal of the afternoon shortly after the hour mark, his clinical left-footed strike seemingly having secured the Blues’ first home win since New Year’s Day.

However, in an incredible twist, McDonald’s penalty and Vancooten’s close-range effort turned this gripping contest on its head.