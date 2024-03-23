Steve Evans admits Stevenage were ‘fortunate’ to draw with Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Evans admits Stevenage were ‘fortunate’ to draw with Carlisle

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans (Nigel French/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans (Nigel French/PA)

Stevenage boss Steve Evans admitted he “didn’t recognise” his misfiring team for an hour of their frustrating 2-2 draw with basement side Carlisle.

Daniel Butterworth’s fine brace put strugglers Carlisle on course for what would have been their first home win for nearly three months and only a sixth victory of the season.

But Alex McDonald’s 82nd-minute penalty – having been fouled by Dylan McGeouch – and Terence Vancooten’s injury-time equaliser stunned the hosts at Brunton Park.

“Over the 90 minutes, we’re probably the fortunate team to come away with a point,” admitted Evans.

“I didn’t recognise our team for 60 minutes. Carlisle are much better than where they are, so I knew it would be tough.

“But then I think the players realised we might not get anything here and reacted. When we got the penalty I thought we might win it.

“I’ve always said our ethos is built on spirit, what we lack we make up for in desire and fight.

“Even with one arm we fight, so it’s credit to the players as much as I’m disappointed we’ve taken a point.

“But here we are, we’ve got seven games to go and we’re a point outside the play-offs and in amongst giants of clubs.

“And you know what, we deserve to be there with what we’ve contributed all season.

“We’re missing big players at the moment, but getting a point makes the journey more palatable.”

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson could not fathom how his side squandered a healthy two-goal advantage.

“I’m massively disappointed,” said Simpson.

“I thought we showed some good stuff for the majority of the game, but I just don’t think we showed the composure to see the game through in the end.

“We knew what to expect against Stevenage, we knew they were going to load the ball on top of us.

“For the majority of the game we actually dealt with it really well. We defended the box well, cleared our lines and we’ve had opportunities to put the game to bed which we’ve not been able to take.

“If you don’t do it in both 18-yard boxes then you’re going to struggle. That’s been the absolute story of our season.

“I’m hugely disappointed for everybody involved today that we’ve not been able to get a victory.

“But you’ve got to do it [perform] for 95-100 minutes – and they scored their equaliser in the 96th minute, so I’m massively disappointed.

“However, that’s not the first time this season that has happened.”