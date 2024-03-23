Five-star display from Stockport sees them close in on League Two leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-star display from Stockport sees them close in on League Two leaders

By Press Association
Paddy Madden was one of five different scorers for Stockport (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Paddy Madden was one of five different scorers for Stockport (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Stockport gave their automatic promotion hopes a major boost with an emphatic 5-0 win over close challengers MK Dons.

Callum Camps, Paddy Madden, Tanto Olaofe, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Neill Byrne scored the goals for the Hatters to earn them just a second win in their last eight matches.

Victory moves Dave Challinor’s team back up to second place – two points behind leaders Mansfield – having dropped below Wrexham earlier in the day.

The Dons looked the much more threatening side early on, with Stephen Wearne forcing a good save out of Ben Hinchliffe, Emre Tezgel sending a left-footed shot narrowly wide and Jack Payne’s free-kick clipping a post.

They went close again when Kyran Lofthouse pulled the ball back to Joe Tomlinson, whose effort was well blocked by Todd Kane.

But it was Stockport who went ahead just after the half-hour mark as Camps capitalised on visiting goalkeeper Michael Kelly’s inexplicable failure to gather an overhit pass into the box to finish into an empty net.

Tomlinson had a great opportunity to score a quickfire equaliser but his close-range shot was saved superbly by Hinchliffe before Alex Gilbey’s follow-up attempt went wide.

It proved to be costly as Stockport soon went down the other end and doubled their advantage through captain Madden, who calmly slotted home after being played in by Camps.

The game was effectively over as a contest shortly before half-time, with Olaofe scoring his 20th goal of the season after latching onto Madden’s looping pass and rounding Kelly.

The hosts further extended their lead early in the second half courtesy of Lemonheigh-Evans’ beautiful curling effort from distance, and nearly added another with Kelly tipping Madden’s shot against the woodwork.

Substitute Ellis Harrison had a chance to reduce the deficit with a free header just after the hour but it was not the Dons’ day and they remain in fourth place – three points behind Wrexham.

Hatters substitute Byrne put extra gloss on the scoreline in the dying moments, prodding in a fifth goal to wrap up a huge win.