Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool assessing Andy Robertson injury ‘day by day’

By Press Association
Andy Robertson sustained an ankle injury during the international break (Tim Markland/PA)
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will take things “day by day” with Andy Robertson as he indicated the left-back’s injury was not serious.

Robertson was being assessed by the Reds after coming off in the first half of Scotland’s friendly against Northern Ireland on Tuesday due to an ankle issue.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home clash with Brighton, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “Robbo, we take it a little bit day by day, so we will see.

Andy Robertson (centre) came off in the first half of Scotland’s friendly against Northern Ireland after receiving treatment (Jane Barlow/PA)

“He will not train today but it’s not as bad, so that’s fine.”

Klopp – whose side after the Brighton game continue their title bid by hosting Sheffield United next Thursday, then playing Manchester United away three days later – also reported that Darwin Nunez, a withdrawal from Uruguay’s squad as the international break got under way, was “fine”.

Ibrahima Konate, absent for Liverpool’s last three games, is set to be available this weekend as well, and while Klopp said he was unsure if that applied to Curtis Jones, the midfielder has been training.

Liverpool have also had Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota on the sidelines, and Klopp added: “The other boys, from next week on, step by step I think they will join parts of team training, and then team training, so we will see what we do with that.

“They’re not too far away but not in yet. They all make their steps, so it’s positive.”

Teenager Stefan Bajcetic, out since September, is set to step up to full training with the Under-21s from next week as he continues his recovery.

Second-placed Liverpool are currently level on points with leaders Arsenal and a point ahead of third-placed City with 10 rounds of games to go.

The Reds’ encounter with Brighton kicks off at 2pm on Sunday before City then host Arsenal.

And the German said: “We want to win this game, and it has nothing to do with the other game.

“Like all the other games as well, we want to win. Will it happen? I don’t know, but we will give it a try.

“We are in a position to fight for everything, and that’s what we want to do. If you had told me last summer after the international break in March you will be around there with Arsenal and City, I would have said yeah, give me a contract (for that), I’ll sign it now.

“And here we are, and nobody knows how it will end, where we will be, but we will give it a proper try and it starts on Sunday.”

Klopp’s side are in the running for a treble in what is to be his final season before stepping down as boss, having won the League Cup in February and reached the Europa League quarter-finals earlier this month, before bowing out of the FA Cup with a 4-3 extra-time defeat at Manchester United in their last match prior to the international break.