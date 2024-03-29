Morecambe keep play-off hopes alive with win at Lancashire rivals Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Morecambe keep play-off hopes alive with win at Lancashire rivals Accrington

By Press Association
Former AFC Fylde player Nelson Khumbeni was on target (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Former AFC Fylde player Nelson Khumbeni was on target (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Morecambe halted a run of four successive losses with a 2-1 win over Accrington to claim the bragging rights in their Lancashire derby.

Nelson Khumbeni and Chris Stokes scored second-half goals for the Shrimps, who still have a chance of securing a play-off place, before Lewis Shipley grabbed what proved a consolation.

There wasn’t a lot to remember from the first half in terms of goalmouth action.

Both keepers had one save to make, with Morecambe’s Archie Mair tipping over a Brad Hills effort after 22 minutes and Manchester United loan stopper Radek Vitek easily collecting a Khumbeni strike.

After the break, Stanley had a chance cleared off the line in a scramble and, from this, Morecambe broke through Gerard Garner down the right and he passed to Khumbeni in the area, who found the top corner of the net after 55 minutes. It was the Bolton loanee’s first goal for the Shrimps.

The second came seven minutes later when Charlie Brown’s free-kick into a crowded area was turned home by Stokes from close range.

A Jack Nolan cross was headed home by Shipley after 89 minutes but, despite nine minutes of added time, the hosts could not grab an equaliser.