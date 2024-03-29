Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to crucial win over promotion rivals Mansfield

Paul Mullin’s brace handed Wrexham a 2-0 win against Mansfield in League Two’s close automatic promotion race.

Mullin gave the Dragons a first-half advantage and grabbed his second from the penalty spot after the break as Phil Parkinson’s side narrowed their gap to the summit to a point and drew level with the second-placed Stags.

Elliot Lee’s early bicycle kick was claimed by Mansfield’s Christy Pym but Andy Cannon’s low cross was slotted home by Mullin to put Wrexham ahead after the half-hour.

Mansfield’s Aaron Lewis nearly equalised but his 37th-minute effort curled just wide.

After half-time, Arthur Okonkwo saved George Maris’s effort as Mansfield sought a leveller.

Davis Keillor-Dunn thought he had equalised after robbing Okonkwo, but referee Lewis Smith disallowed it after the Stags man was adjudged to have unfairly dispossessed the Dragons goalkeeper.

Wrexham won a 67th-minute penalty when Jordan Bowery brought Luke Bolton down and Mullin duly smashed home.

Steven Fletcher nearly added Wrexham’s third but could not meet Lee’s ball as full-time neared.