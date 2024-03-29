Sutton gain hope in survival fight as Olly Sanderson double downs Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sutton gain hope in survival fight as Olly Sanderson double downs Salford

By Press Association
Olly Sanderson scored both Sutton’s goal in a crucial win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Olly Sanderson scored both Sutton’s goal in a crucial win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Olly Sanderson’s brace gave relegation-threatened Sutton a 2-1 victory over Salford in League Two.

The first half between two struggling sides lacked quality but Sutton scored the opener just before the break from a free-kick flicked on by the towering Harry Smith and met by Sanderson on the goal line.

Salford’s best chance came from Conor McAleny, who beat several men but failed to bury a shot from the edge of the box.

They got the equaliser just after half-time – a shot from substitute Callum Hendry was parried straight to Ryan Watson who scored from 12 yards out.

Sutton regained their lead after a Josh Coley cross eventually found Sanderson who drilled home his second of the game.

A late onslaught from Salford did not result in an equaliser as the visitors remained strong at the back and defended their lead successfully.

The win was not enough to move them out of the bottom two and they still sit a point behind Colchester.