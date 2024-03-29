Burton battle back to earn a point at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Burton battle back to earn a point at Wigan

By Press Association
John Brayford earned Burton a point on the road (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Brayford earned Burton a point on the road (Mike Egerton/PA)

Struggling Burton fought back in the second half to earn a deserved 1-1 League One draw at Wigan.

Sam Hughes’ own goal had given the hosts a half-time lead but John Brayford responded to earn a draw for the Brewers that left them a point clear of the relegation zone.

Wigan started well with a rasping drive from Scott Smith being well saved by Max Crocombe before Matt Smith sent the rebound wide of the mark.

And their pressure told two minutes before half-time when Smith looped over a cross from the right and Hughes bundled the ball into his own net.

Burton almost levelled within the opening minute of the second half when Joe Hugill’s shot beat Sam Tickle, only to rebound off a post.

But the equaliser did come after 54 minutes when a corner was not cleared and Brayford forced the ball home from close range.

Burton were in the ascendancy at this point, and Tickle made a fine save to deny Steve Seddon.

Wigan finished strongly, though, and Smith’s cross was headed against the bar by Thelo Aasgaard.

From the resulting corner, Wigan forced the ball home from close range but the flag was up for an alleged push.

And Crocombe made good late saves to deny Luke Chambers and Aasgaard to preserve what could prove to be a valuable point for the Brewers.