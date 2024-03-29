Burton battle back to earn a point at Wigan

Struggling Burton fought back in the second half to earn a deserved 1-1 League One draw at Wigan.

Sam Hughes’ own goal had given the hosts a half-time lead but John Brayford responded to earn a draw for the Brewers that left them a point clear of the relegation zone.

Wigan started well with a rasping drive from Scott Smith being well saved by Max Crocombe before Matt Smith sent the rebound wide of the mark.

And their pressure told two minutes before half-time when Smith looped over a cross from the right and Hughes bundled the ball into his own net.

Burton almost levelled within the opening minute of the second half when Joe Hugill’s shot beat Sam Tickle, only to rebound off a post.

But the equaliser did come after 54 minutes when a corner was not cleared and Brayford forced the ball home from close range.

Burton were in the ascendancy at this point, and Tickle made a fine save to deny Steve Seddon.

Wigan finished strongly, though, and Smith’s cross was headed against the bar by Thelo Aasgaard.

From the resulting corner, Wigan forced the ball home from close range but the flag was up for an alleged push.

And Crocombe made good late saves to deny Luke Chambers and Aasgaard to preserve what could prove to be a valuable point for the Brewers.