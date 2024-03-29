Dave Challinor hails defender Ibby Touray after Stockport beat Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor hails defender Ibby Touray after Stockport beat Forest Green

By Press Association
Dave Challinor’s Stockport beat Forest Green (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Dave Challinor hailed defender Ibby Touray after he silenced his critics with a dazzling display in a 3-0 win at Forest Green that hoisted Stockport back to the top of the table.

The former Salford stalwart had faced the wrath of Hatters fans but was outstanding against the league’s basement boys, setting up one goal and tying opposite number Fankaty Dabo in knots.

Boss Challinor said: “If you asked any manager in League Two who was one of the best full-backs last season it would have been Ibby Touray and he’s not reproduced that form this year. I’ll take the blame for that in terms of the position we have asked him to play.

“His performances haven’t been consistent enough because he is a very good player. I get that this is a different animal to what he has been used to – a new environment and a new changing room – but there was some really good stuff today and let’s hope he gets a boost from that.

“It was probably as complete a [team] performance as we’ve had. To create the chances we have and the fact that they have not had a shot on goal is pleasing. We started in a manner that played the will and the fight out of them. We had control in good areas.”

Stockport dominated throughout and opened the scoring after 19 minutes when Callum Camps let fly with a 25-yard effort that soared into the top right-hand corner.

It was 2-0 in the 28th minute when Touray broke down the left and crossed for Rico Richards, who fired home.

Forest Green keeper Vicente Reyes pulled off good saves to deny Paddy Madden and Kyle Wootton before the break but was beaten again after 51 minutes when frontman Wootton got the better of his marker and squared to Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, whose shot was going wide until it hit Rovers defender Jamie Robson and flew into the net.

Disappointed Rovers boss Steve Cotterill said: “That was the toughest one to take for me since I’ve been here because whatever we could have done today, they were just better than us and they would have picked holes in it.

“The players kept going and that takes a lot of courage but with a few of them I have seen that there’s a confidence issue. It then looks like they are not trying or not getting involved in the game and that’s very difficult.

“When you look at the 90 minutes, it would be easy to go in and shout at them but that’s not what they need from me at the moment, they need supporting through this. It is very difficult for them, they are young men.”