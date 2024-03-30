England and Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck recovering from stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England and Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck recovering from stroke

By Press Association
Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck hopes to make a full recovery and resume her playing career (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck hopes to make a full recovery and resume her playing career (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Manchester City and England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has revealed she is recovering from a stroke – but has suffered no lasting damage to her brain function or vision.

Roebuck has not featured for City in the Women’s Super League this season, with 19-year-old Khiara Keating preferred by manager Gareth Taylor, and she has also dropped out of the England squad.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old announced in a post on social media she had “not felt well for a little while”, with subsequent tests showing she had suffered a left occipital infarct, a type of stroke which can cause double vision as well as headaches and loss of balance.

Following specialist medical support at City, Roebuck feels she is now “on the road to recovery”.

“I feel like now is the right time to share what’s been happening lately,” she said in a post on her social media channels.

“Unfortunately, having not felt well for a little while, I had some tests and it was discovered that I had suffered a left occipital infarct. Thankfully, there is no lasting damage to my brain function or vision.

“I’ve had many weeks of follow up tests, specialist appointments, and with the support of the medical team at the club I’m on the road to recovery.

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck during a training session
Ellie Roebuck was part of England’s squad at the 2023 Women’s World Cup (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s great to be back with the girls, working on my rehab and more importantly feeling back to being normal Ellie.

“It’s been a really tough time, but with the support of my family, I’m now really positive and excited for my return to the pitch.

“Life can throw unexpected challenges at you and if this year has taught me anything, it’s that I’m strong and will give it all I’ve got for the thing I love most.

“I’m very grateful for your well-wishes and concern. My family and I would appreciate privacy while I concentrate on completing my recovery.”