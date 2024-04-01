Leicester see off Norwich to put pressure on fellow promotion chasers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leicester see off Norwich to put pressure on fellow promotion chasers

By Press Association
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring the third (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester collected a much-needed victory as goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy completed a comeback which gave Enzo Maresca’s side a 3-1 win over Norwich at the King Power Stadium.

It was a result that sent Leicester back to the top of the table before Ipswich Town and Leeds United’s evening games.

But Leicester’s recent stutters, after looking certainties for promotion, appeared to be evident again as Norwich took the lead through Gabriel Sara’s fourth goal in as many games.

Gabriel Sara had put Norwich ahead
It was a goal that exposed Leicester’s defensive weaknesses as Sara latched on to a corner to score from close range after 20 minutes.

But Maresca’s side took control after that, dominating the game. They levelled the scores in the 33rd minute with Dewsbury-Hall’s first goal since January, but his 11th of the season.

Leicester edged ahead after 62 minutes when Dewsbury-Hall found Mavididi on the left. He brushed past Norwich defender Jack Stacey and curled the ball into the far corner. It was also his first Championship goal since January.

Norwich arrived with form that was third only to Leeds and Ipswich over the previous six games. But they were dealt a blow after just nine minutes when defender Jacob Sorensen was forced off through injury.

Patson Daka was put through by an accurate ball from Harry Winks, but Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn was quick to react.

David Wagner’s side then took the lead after catching Leicester out at a corner. When Marcelino Nunez sent the ball to the near post, Sara moved past a static Daka and scored, unchallenged, from close range.

Leicester’s players were left to debate among themselves about the breakdown in communications. But it turned out to be a rare mistake as they fought back to take command of the game.

A superb cross from Wilfred Ndidi found Mavididi in the 18-yard area and he sent the ball back across goal for Dewsbury-Hall to head the equaliser.

Daka should have put Leicester ahead after 54 minutes when a weak header from Sam McCallum fell short and straight to the Zambia striker. But he hurried his shot and put the ball wide as Norwich escaped.

Leicester need the points after a poor run of form
But a Leicester win looked more likely as the half went on, and Mavididi scored a second just after the hour mark.

Norwich might have equalised when Stacey broke clear, but he hit the side netting with Josh Sargent well placed on the edge of the six-yard area.

Leicester settled it in the third minute of stoppage time when Winks’ shot was blocked the ball fell to Vardy, who had come on as a 77th-minute substitute. The former England striker drove the ball into the net in trademark Vardy fashion.