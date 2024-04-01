Leicester see off Norwich to put pressure on fellow promotion chasers

Leicester collected a much-needed victory as goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy completed a comeback which gave Enzo Maresca’s side a 3-1 win over Norwich at the King Power Stadium.

It was a result that sent Leicester back to the top of the table before Ipswich Town and Leeds United’s evening games.

But Leicester’s recent stutters, after looking certainties for promotion, appeared to be evident again as Norwich took the lead through Gabriel Sara’s fourth goal in as many games.

Gabriel Sara had put Norwich ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was a goal that exposed Leicester’s defensive weaknesses as Sara latched on to a corner to score from close range after 20 minutes.

But Maresca’s side took control after that, dominating the game. They levelled the scores in the 33rd minute with Dewsbury-Hall’s first goal since January, but his 11th of the season.

Leicester edged ahead after 62 minutes when Dewsbury-Hall found Mavididi on the left. He brushed past Norwich defender Jack Stacey and curled the ball into the far corner. It was also his first Championship goal since January.

Norwich arrived with form that was third only to Leeds and Ipswich over the previous six games. But they were dealt a blow after just nine minutes when defender Jacob Sorensen was forced off through injury.

Patson Daka was put through by an accurate ball from Harry Winks, but Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn was quick to react.

David Wagner’s side then took the lead after catching Leicester out at a corner. When Marcelino Nunez sent the ball to the near post, Sara moved past a static Daka and scored, unchallenged, from close range.

Leicester’s players were left to debate among themselves about the breakdown in communications. But it turned out to be a rare mistake as they fought back to take command of the game.

A superb cross from Wilfred Ndidi found Mavididi in the 18-yard area and he sent the ball back across goal for Dewsbury-Hall to head the equaliser.

Daka should have put Leicester ahead after 54 minutes when a weak header from Sam McCallum fell short and straight to the Zambia striker. But he hurried his shot and put the ball wide as Norwich escaped.

Leicester need the points after a poor run of form (Mike Egerton/PA)

But a Leicester win looked more likely as the half went on, and Mavididi scored a second just after the hour mark.

Norwich might have equalised when Stacey broke clear, but he hit the side netting with Josh Sargent well placed on the edge of the six-yard area.

Leicester settled it in the third minute of stoppage time when Winks’ shot was blocked the ball fell to Vardy, who had come on as a 77th-minute substitute. The former England striker drove the ball into the net in trademark Vardy fashion.