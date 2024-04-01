Bromley lose play-off ground after being held at home by Woking By Press Association April 1 2024, 5:14pm April 1 2024, 5:14pm Share Bromley lose play-off ground after being held at home by Woking Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4937614/bromley-lose-play-off-ground-after-being-held-at-home-by-woking/ Copy Link Ricky Korboa put Woking ahead at National League opponents Bromley (Adam Davy/PA) Bromley dropped two points in their National League play-off bid as they were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Woking. Kido Taylor-Hart’s goal two minutes into stoppage time salvaged a point for the home side. Ricky Korboa had given Woking the lead just before half-time, and the game looked to have slipped away for Bromley before the late drama. But they dropped four points behind second-placed Barnet with four regular-season games remaining.