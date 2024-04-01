Jamey Osborne earns Solihull last-gasp win at Wealdstone

Jamey Osborne struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn a dramatic 1-0 win for Solihull Moors away at Wealdstone and enhance their chances of reaching the National League play-offs.

The defender scored with virtually the game’s final kick to ensure his team stayed in control of their own destiny, with a clutch of sides beneath them in the table having games in hand.

Substitute Tobi Adeyemo had the chance to put the home side in front when he cracked an effort at goal five minutes from time, which was well saved by Solihull goalkeeper Nick Hayes.

But defeat in the final moments means just a point now separates Wealdstone from the relegation places with six games to play.