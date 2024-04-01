Jordan Garrick boosts Forest Green’s survival hopes with brace in win at Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan Garrick boosts Forest Green’s survival hopes with brace in win at Crewe

By Press Association
Former Swansea player Jordan Garrick (left) scored a first-half brace (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Forest Green stunned promotion-chasing Crewe as Jordan Garrick struck twice in a 3-0 win.

Steve Cotterill’s strugglers hit three goals in a 15-minute first-half spell then defended resolutely, with keeper Vicente Reyes conjuring heroics in the second half to preserve the lead.

The success ended a three-game losing spell for Forest Green, while adding to the woes of Crewe, who have lost four of their last seven games as their hopes of automatic promotion continue to fade.

Forest Green made a bright start and were ahead in the 13th minute when Christian Doidge seized the ball off Ed Turns and squared for Garrick to go clear on goal and fire past Tom Booth.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 26th minute from a set-piece delivery, with Ryan Inniss meeting Dominic Thompson’s corner with a powerful downward header and Garrick helping the ball over the line.

The home crowd were howling in disapproval when Jamie Robson glanced a header on Charlie McCann’s cross to find the far corner for a third after 28 minutes.

Emmanuel Osadebe went close to grabbing a fourth but his effort  cannoned off the post.

Crewe half-time substitute Aaron Rowe almost made an immediate impact, firing an effort just past the far post as the Railwaymen attempted to rally.

But they were thwarted by Reyes, who kept out  a close-range volley from Elliott Nevitt.

There was anguish for Crewe, who had a penalty appeal for a handball turned away and then Charlie Kirk’s volley came off the underside of the bar and post, but claims the ball crossed the line also fell on deaf ears.

Reyes then kept out a low blast from Kirk and he was in the right place to thwart Shilow Tracey who was sliding in for a low finish.