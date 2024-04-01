Jordan Garrick boosts Forest Green’s survival hopes with brace in win at Crewe

Forest Green stunned promotion-chasing Crewe as Jordan Garrick struck twice in a 3-0 win.

Steve Cotterill’s strugglers hit three goals in a 15-minute first-half spell then defended resolutely, with keeper Vicente Reyes conjuring heroics in the second half to preserve the lead.

The success ended a three-game losing spell for Forest Green, while adding to the woes of Crewe, who have lost four of their last seven games as their hopes of automatic promotion continue to fade.

Forest Green made a bright start and were ahead in the 13th minute when Christian Doidge seized the ball off Ed Turns and squared for Garrick to go clear on goal and fire past Tom Booth.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 26th minute from a set-piece delivery, with Ryan Inniss meeting Dominic Thompson’s corner with a powerful downward header and Garrick helping the ball over the line.

The home crowd were howling in disapproval when Jamie Robson glanced a header on Charlie McCann’s cross to find the far corner for a third after 28 minutes.

Emmanuel Osadebe went close to grabbing a fourth but his effort cannoned off the post.

Crewe half-time substitute Aaron Rowe almost made an immediate impact, firing an effort just past the far post as the Railwaymen attempted to rally.

But they were thwarted by Reyes, who kept out a close-range volley from Elliott Nevitt.

There was anguish for Crewe, who had a penalty appeal for a handball turned away and then Charlie Kirk’s volley came off the underside of the bar and post, but claims the ball crossed the line also fell on deaf ears.

Reyes then kept out a low blast from Kirk and he was in the right place to thwart Shilow Tracey who was sliding in for a low finish.