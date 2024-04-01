Slumping Stevenage slip further off play-off pace with draw at Charlton

Stevenage saw their League One play-off hopes dented as a 0-0 draw at Charlton extended their winless run to seven matches.

Victories for Lincoln and Oxford, coupled with a second successive goalless draw for Steve Evans’ side, left Boro three points adrift of the final play-off place.

Charlton’s 17th draw of the campaign extended their unbeaten run to 10 league matches and left them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

A scrappy first half failed to produce a significant effort of note with visiting boss Evans making a triple change at the break to try and spark his side into action.

The first major opportunity fell to Stevenage’s top-scorer Jamie Reid in the 59th minute but the striker headed over the crossbar from close range after a deep cross by Luther James-Wildin was nodded into his path by Vadaine Oliver.

Nick Freeman also sliced across the face of goal for the away side after fellow substitute Oliver teed him up for a strike.

Charlton, with just one win at home since November 28, struggled to forge openings.

Substitute Tyreeq Bakinson flicked Thierry Small’s cross wide from 10 yards out in the 70th minute.

Addicks goalkeeper Harry Isted was called into action twice in the closing stages to keep out headers from Oliver.