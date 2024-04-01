Slumping Stevenage slip further off play-off pace with draw at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slumping Stevenage slip further off play-off pace with draw at Charlton

By Press Association
Steve Evans’ side failed to win again (Nigel French/PA)
Steve Evans’ side failed to win again (Nigel French/PA)

Stevenage saw their League One play-off hopes dented as a 0-0 draw at Charlton extended their winless run to seven matches.

Victories for Lincoln and Oxford, coupled with a second successive goalless draw for Steve Evans’ side, left Boro three points adrift of the final play-off place.

Charlton’s 17th draw of the campaign extended their unbeaten run to 10 league matches and left them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

A scrappy first half failed to produce a significant effort of note with visiting boss Evans making a triple change at the break to try and spark his side into action.

The first major opportunity fell to Stevenage’s top-scorer Jamie Reid in the 59th minute but the striker headed over the crossbar from close range after a deep cross by Luther James-Wildin was nodded into his path by Vadaine Oliver.

Nick Freeman also sliced across the face of goal for the away side after fellow substitute Oliver teed him up for a strike.

Charlton, with just one win at home since November 28, struggled to forge openings.

Substitute Tyreeq Bakinson flicked Thierry Small’s cross wide from 10 yards out in the 70th minute.

Addicks goalkeeper Harry Isted was called into action twice in the closing stages to keep out headers from Oliver.